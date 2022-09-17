ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a crime scene on Bexar Forest Cove in Elgin.

Texas DPS, Rangers, Elgin Police and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

“The only thing that I can confirm is that the suspect is dead,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “This is a tragedy for everyone involved.”

Neighbors report that they heard gunshots earlier in the day.

This is a developing story. KXAN will provide more information as it becomes available.