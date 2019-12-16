Multiple break-ins reported around Dime Box Friday

DIME BOX, Texas (KXAN) — Several break-ins happened Thursday night around Dime Box, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dime Box post office reported to police that the collection box outside of the post office was broken into and rummaged through, the sheriff’s office says.

Several items were stolen from the gymnasium concession stand at the school’s main campus, according to Dime Box ISD’s superintendent. A car wash in the city reported to officials that the coin boxes were pried open.

The Dime Box Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-930-8477 if you have any information regarding these incidents — names will remain anonymous.