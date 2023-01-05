Person shot at Givens Park was an innocent bystander, according to an officer’s social media post

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department (APD) is working with other city departments as well as outside groups on ways to curb crime at Givens Park.

Givens Park is on East 12 Street in east Austin.

While it’s been the location for several shootings – some deadly – it’s also a fixture in the community. The park received an award in September 2022 for having a strong community impact for six decades.

APD has partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department (PARD), the Office of Violence Prevention and Texas State University to explore ways to address crime at Givens.

The partnership with Texas State includes an academic approach to measure what the community thinks are the best ways to address crime.

KXAN is speaking with the parties involved in the program this afternoon, check back for more details.