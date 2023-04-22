AUSTIN (KXAN) — Motions for a new trial and an appeal were filed days after a man was sentenced to 99 years in prison following his conviction of a 2021 murder.

John Paul Rangel was convicted by a jury April 3 on a December 2021 murder charge.

On April 6, a motion for a new trial was filed, and on April 18, a notice of appeal was also filed, according to records.

Williamson County court records showed he was sentenced to serve 99 years in state prison. Toward his sentence, Rangel received a jail credit of 398 days.

According to records, Rangel entered a plea of not guilty before his trail began.

According to a previous KXAN report, Rangel was charged with the murder of 36-year-old Joseph Neal. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Neal was found dead on Dec. 8 at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cheddar Loop.

Taylor police, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Williamson County District Attorney’s office all assisted TCSO in Rangel’s arrest.