Mother shoots children, herself in apparent murder-suicide in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A mother and her son are dead, and her 16-year-old daughter is seriously hurt following an apparent homicide-suicide in New Braunfels, police said Thursday.

Police and firefighters found 43-year-old Chelsee Dodd and 10-year-old Trace Dodd dead of gunshot wounds after arriving at a home in the 500 block of Wilderness Way at 9:55 a.m. They had been called out after someone reported someone may have been shot.

First responders found the 16-year-old conscious and breathing and took her to the hospital.

“Preliminary results of the investigation indicate that the two juveniles (who are brother and sister) are victims in this case and the adult female (who is their mother) is the suspect,” police wrote. They say autopsies will be performed on Chelsee and Trace Dodd.

Schools in the area — including Oak Run Middle School, Veramendi Elementary School, and the New Braunfels Christian Academy — were briefly locked down until officers secured the scene.