Mother sentenced to a year in prison after newborn baby taken from Austin hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of a newborn baby taken from an Austin hospital last year has been sentenced to a year behind bars.

An Amber Alert was issued for Brittany Smith’s infant son after he was taken from Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital in August 2019.

At the time, police said Smith had previous run-ins with Child Protective Services. She also had a criminal history including injury to a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault with bodily injury, theft, failure to identify and resisting arrest, according to U.S. Marshals.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said that Smith has now reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

She pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge and was sentenced to 12 months in prison. As part of the plea deal, two other felony theft charges were dismissed.

At the time of the offence, law enforcement said Smith had given birth on July 23 after checking into the hospital using her cousin Brandy Phillips’ name.

She allowed the baby to be released from the hospital to a woman who she said was her sister but was actually her cousin, Phillips.

Neither Smith or the child’s father cooperated with CPS during questioning, according to police. Hospital staff said soon after Smith abruptly checked out of the hospital against their advice.

Smith was arrested following a statewide Amber Alert for her then-one-month-old son.