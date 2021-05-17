More than 60 firearms seized by Austin Police under violence intervention program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In mid-April, Austin Police Department launched a new violence intervention program aimed at fighting gun violence and cracking down on offenders.

On Monday, APD announced more than 60 firearms have been seized by the Organized and Violent Crime Divisions of the department under the program, which runs through Aug. 31.

“Since the launch of the Violence Intervention Program more than 60 firearms have been seized by the Organized and Violent Crime Divisions of APD,” an APD release said. “The Austin Police Department would like to ask for your continued support in stopping the rise of violent and gun crime in Austin.”

In the program, APD said it would be working with prosecutors at both the district and county attorneys’ offices “to increase the visibility, thoroughness, and prosecution of violent offenses.”

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon answered questions about the program when it first launched in mid-April.

“The reason for this program is due to the increase in the use of firearms in serious violent crimes. This is including shootings, murders, aggravated assaults, robberies and other crimes involving firearms,” he explained then.

APD said it would also be using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network system to help advance those efforts to decrease gun crimes.

If you know of anyone who is in possession of illegal firearms, committing violent crimes or other crimes involving guns, APD asks you to call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. You could earn up to $1,000 in rewards and stay anonymous.