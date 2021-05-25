More than $12K in reward money offered for only woman on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

Texas DPS released these photos of Margaret Lorrain Smith. The photo on the left is what she looked like in 2008, and the photos in the center and right are using age progression technology to guess what she might look like now. (Texas DPS photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the only woman on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Margaret Lorrain Smith is now on its most-wanted list. She has been on the run since 2009 after she was charged with her husband’s death in 2007. Smith was out on bond when she fled and was last seen at a San Antonio-area Walmart getting into a maroon four-door sedan, possibly a Lincoln Continental, authorities say.

Smith is accused of luring her husband to Surfside Beach, Texas where someone she hired beat him to death. Smith and the hitman were indicted for capital murder in September 2007 and the hitman was convicted.

Smith is described by authorities as:

5’6″

185 pounds

Mole on the bottom of her right eyelid

Naturally dark hair, but often dyes it or wears wigs

Has gone by Margaret or Lorrain

In addition to the money offered by Texas Crime Stoppers, the Brazoria County Crime Stoppers are offering $5,000.

In order to be considered for reward money, DPS said tips must be submitted one of the following ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit the tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and clicking the link under their picture

Submit a tip via Facebook using the “Submit a tip” link located in the “about” section

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous, and tipsters will be given a tip number rather than having their name used.