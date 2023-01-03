AUSTIN (KXAN)– A baby who was missing for more than three weeks has been found and is safe, the Austin Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday.

The 2-month-old was reported missing at approximately 2:40 p.m., Dec. 8 to police, APD said in a previous news release.

However, APD said Tuesday the parents of the baby, Kayla Washington and Samuel Travis White, were still not located.

According to police, the last known residence of Washington was in the 6400 block of Loyola Lane.

CPS has Washington’s other children in custody, but Washington refused to let CPS check on the baby’s welfare and had not responded to APD detectives by phone or email, the release on Dec. 29 said.

Kayla A’shon Washington, 29 (APD Photo) Samuel Travis White, 35 (APD Photo)

Anyone with any information should call 9-1-1, or the APD’s Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.