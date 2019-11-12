Missing 12-year-old girl’s mother pleads for help finding daughter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Investigators are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who ran away in north Austin last Tuesday.

Austin Police got the call last Wednesday evening, after Ava Mitchell didn’t come home from school. Her mother says she was supposed to spend the night at a friend’s house Tuesday evening. Her mother says she was last seen at the Jollyville Barber Shop on Pond Springs Road.

Mitchell’s family believes she ran away with a 23-year-old man who solicited her on Snapchat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department.

At 6 p.m. on KXAN, Crime Reporter Jacqulyn Powell will have an update on the investigation.