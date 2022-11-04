AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are searching for three men connected with a robbery at a south Austin ATM.

Police said the men came up to an ATM service technician at the Wells Fargo ATM at 3949 South Lamar Boulevard in a pick-up truck and demanded money. The incident happened around 4:18 p.m. on Nov. 2 as the technician was repairing the machine.

One suspect reached into the technician’s pocket to take his phone and a scuffle followed as the victim tried to stop them from taking it, police said.

The suspects took cash before heading south on Lamar Boulevard.

The three suspects are described by police as:

Black man, light-colored sweat-suit, glove on left hand, wearing red/white/black sneakers.

Photo provided by APD

Black man, wearing a green hoodie, black pants, black and red sneakers with a white “Under Armor” logo, gloves on both hands. Gloves appear to be mechanic style and are dark on the top side of the hand and blue on the palm side.

Photo provided by APD

An unknown driver in a dark gray Ford F-150, newer model, all black, 6-point rims/hubcaps

Photo provided by APD

The APD Robbery unit is asking for information about the identity of the suspects and vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers app.