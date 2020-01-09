Men receive sentences for 2018 drug deal robbery that ended in fatal shooting of a 19-year-old

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men have been sentenced in connection with a 2018 drug deal robbery, which also resulted in the death of a 19-year-old.

BACKGROUND: 3 teens face murder charges for south Austin shooting

According to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, Tommy Potter plead to aggravated robbery and received a 15-year prison sentence. Cesar Carlos plead to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to six years.

Both men were 17 years old at the time of the incident — a drug deal robbery at 412 E. William Cannon Drive in the early morning hours of April 2018.

Isaac Christopher Morey was found by police with a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects via Snapchat, which included Carlos, Potter and a third suspect, Jalen Ray Veliz.

Veliz was found guilty for Morey’s murder and was sentenced to 24 years in July 2019. According to Veliz’s arrest affidavit, he had been armed with a rifle and fired a single shot, killing Morey.