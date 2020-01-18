Men arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting girl, 16, at northwest Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men have been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at an apartment in northwest Austin.

Christian Campbell and Melik Davis, both 21, allegedly attacked the 16-year-old victim after picking her up from her high school on Dec. 16.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim called 911 from a gas station on FM 2222 in northwest Austin reporting that she was raped by two men.

She identified the men as Davis and Campbell. The girl told police that she met Davis through Instagram, they had video chatted often, and she met Campbell during one of those video chats.

On Dec. 16, Davis told the victim he wanted to pick her up from her high school, according to the affidavit.

When she got in the car, Campbell was in the front seat. The three then drove around the city smoking marijuana, the girl said.

They arrived at an apartment and Davis told the girl to get out of the car, she told police.

Inside the apartment, Campbell sat next to the victim on the couch and attempted to kiss and touch her, the affidavit states.

When she rejected his advances, Campbell allegedly became angry and went to a bedroom. Davis came out of the bedroom and asked the girl why she was acting like that towards Campbell, she said.

The next time the men came out of the bedroom, the victim said that Davis raped her while Campbell held her head down so she could not move. Campbell then raped her while Davis held her down, she said.

After the alleged attack, Davis told the girl that he would drive her back to school. However, he stopped at a gas station and abandoned her there, with her school backpack still in the car, she said.

Campbell and Davis were located and arrested on Jan. 15

Both Campbell and Davis are charged with sexual assault of a child. They are both being held in the Travis County Jail on bonds of $150,000.