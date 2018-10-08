Men accused of shooting into crowd, vehicle near APD Headquarters

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men are in custody after a hail of gunfire erupted at a gas station next to Austin Police Department Headquarters early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a fight involving multiple suspects around 3 a.m. on Sunday at the Gulf gas station at 717 E. 7th St., just west of Interstate 35 in downtown Austin.

During the fight, 19-year-old Carlos Garza was seen pulling out a handgun and shooting into the crowd, according to an Austin police affidavit.

A second suspect, 21-year-old Dvante Patton, was seen on surveillance camera opening fire on one of the people involved in the fight as he drove away, striking the man multiple times in the leg.

Eight bullet holes were found in the vehicle.

A description of the suspects was put out over the police radio system and Garza was stopped two blocks away at East Fifth and Sabine Street. About 10 feet away from where Garza was found, a 9mm Glock handgun was discovered hidden under a street box, according to an affidavit.

Garza has been charged with deadly conduct and Patton has been charged with aggravated assault.

Bond for Garza and Patton has been set at $250,000 each. As of Monday morning, both are still in custody in the Travis County Jail.

Video posted on social media of the shooting (warning: strong language) shows several people shouting in the gas station parking lot moments before the sound of repeated gunshots and screeching tires.