AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men face second-degree felony aggravated assault charges following an incident Wednesday night in Austin’s entertainment district.

According to an Austin Police Department affidavit, the men are accused of beating up a vendor after an argument over the price of a hot dog in front of a bar on East Sixth Street around 2 a.m.

Jeremy Delgado, 21, and Bobby Wynn, 19, were arrested after APD officers spoke with witnesses at the scene and reviewed HALO cameras in the area of the incident. Through a witness account, the affidavit said the Delgado pushed the vendor to the ground following an argument over the price of the hot dog — $6 — and then he and Wynn “punched and kicked the vendor several times.”

Another witness said Delgado started yelling at the vendor about the price, and then it “got out of hand,” the affidavit said.

After the incident, the affidavit said they ran off to a parking lot between Seventh and Eighth streets under Interstate 35. That’s where APD officers found them and detained them, the affidavit said.

APD officers noticed bloodstains on Delgado’s shoes and pants, and the affidavit said the officer didn’t see any injuries on Delgado that were consistent with the bloodstains, so that led the officer to believe the stains came from kicking the vendor.

Wynn also faces a third-degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence. The affidavit said Wynn “removed his shoes and attempted to place them in a nearby vehicle,” as officers approached them. Officers found the shoes and “discovered fresh blood,” on them.

The affidavit said the vendor sustained “life-threatening injuries,” including a laceration on his head that “required several staples,” a lacerated liver along with severe pain all over his body. The vendor was taken to a hospital for treatment, the affidavit said. An officer found him covered in blood in front of the bar, the affidavit said.

Both are listed as being in custody at Travis County Jail, records show. Both are being held on $25,000 bond.

KXAN contacted Delgado’s attorney for a statement on his behalf, and we’ll update the story once we hear back. Wynn did not have an attorney listed on county arrest records.