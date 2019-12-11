Matthew Shepard Foundation trains APD on hate crimes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In 1998, Matthew Shepard was a 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming. He never graduated.

Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson brutally attacked Shepard on the night of October 6. He succumbed to his wounds in a Fort Collins, Colorado hospital. The murder was deemed a hate crime.

Parents Judy and Dennis Shepard founded the Matthew Shepard Foundation in December 1998 as a result.

RELATED: Matthew Shepard’s parents criticize AG Barr on LGBT rights

Fast forward over 20 years later. The Shepard’s are in Austin hosting a hate crimes training at the Austin Police Department Training Academy Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Michael Crumrine who has been with APD over 18 years said the department has had a relationship with the foundation for years. He knows the family personally.

Crumrine said in 2016, APD held a “hate crime summit” in which the Shepard’s attended.

“They had always expressed an interest in wanting to come here and continue what we had started in 2016 with additional training,” Crumrine said.

Those who attended the training were a diverse crowd including investigators, prosecutors, supervisors of bias-motivated crime investigations and individuals from many different law enforcement agencies.

“We wanted people who are actually engaging in the more difficult, the more challenging aspects of these investigations so we could be much better at that,” Crumrine said. “Become better subject matter experts… so that when bias-motivated crimes occur, when somebody targets somebody simply because they’re different, that they’re properly held accountable.”

Crumrine believes Austin’s strength has been the diversity of its community.

Our community expects that diversity is celebrated… People who are different are welcomed and accepted and play an integral role in our society, and we want to make sure they feel 100% comfortable when they come here. Crumrine

APD has dealt with hate crimes before. Some as recent as the beginning of this year when two gay men were assaulted in downtown Austin.

“The community all rose up together and said, ‘Not here, not us. Not the Austin community,'” Crumrine said of the incident.

Program topics include:

The importance of developing strong ties between law enforcement and vulnerable communities

The appropriate investigative measures that should be taken when a hate crime is reported

The state and federal law pertaining to hate crimes

Negative consequences for a prosecution absent such cooperation

The key investigative steps necessary to obtain the critical motive evidence

The foundation hopes APD leaves the training with these takeaways: