Marble Falls police looking for armed suspect who robbed convenience store

Marble Falls police are searching for a suspect who robbed the LBJ Food Mart on Friday morning, January 3, 2020. (Marble Falls Police Department photo)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Marble Falls are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Friday morning.

Police responded to a call at the LBJ Food Mart at 407 U.S. Highway 281 around 7:41 a.m. The caller told police a young Hispanic man had fled with cash and merchandise about five minutes earlier.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic or Asian man in his mid teens to mid twenties. He is described as slim and short in stature and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and “pre-torn” blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611.