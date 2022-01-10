MAP: Where have Austin’s homicides occurred in 2022?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of the number of homicides in the City of Austin. Last year, a record 89 homicides were reported in the city.

The charts below will be updated as we learn new information. Scroll down for a map of where each incident occurred.

As of Jan. 10, there has been one homicide in Austin in 2022.

The chart below shows how the number of homicides reported in recent years changed over time.

Below is a map showing where homicides have occurred in 2022. The map is interactive, so clicking on or hovering over a dot will reveal information about that incident. You can also click on a month in the top left to show only homicides that occurred during that month.

The chart below shows the number of homicides reported each month in 2022.

January