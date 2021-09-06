MAP: Where have Austin’s homicides occurred in 2021?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of the number of homicides in the City of Austin. On July 23, the total number reported in 2021 surpassed the total for all of 2020.

The charts below will be updated as we learn new information. Scroll down for a map of where each incident occurred.

As of Sept. 6, there have been 56 homicides in Austin in 2021.

The chart below shows how the number of homicides reported in recent years changed over time.

Below is a map showing where homicides have occurred in 2021. The map is interactive, so clicking on or hovering over a dot will reveal information about that incident.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September