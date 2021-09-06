MAP: Where have Austin’s homicides occurred in 2021?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of the number of homicides in the City of Austin. On July 23, the total number reported in 2021 surpassed the total for all of 2020.
The charts below will be updated as we learn new information. Scroll down for a map of where each incident occurred.
As of Sept. 6, there have been 56 homicides in Austin in 2021.
The chart below shows how the number of homicides reported in recent years changed over time.
Below is a map showing where homicides have occurred in 2021. The map is interactive, so clicking on or hovering over a dot will reveal information about that incident.
January
- January 11: Austin man charged with murder after east Austin shooting kills 1
- January 19: Man dropped off at south Austin home, shot and killed moments later
- January 22: Man arrested in connection with south Austin apartment complex shooting
- January 26: Terminally-ill doctor held hostages, shot pediatrician and himself at her office
- January 29: Woman arrested, accused of shooting, killing 19-year-old in north Austin in January
February
- February 2: Man dead after report of multiple gunshots at east Austin apartment complex
- February 3: Man found dead inside vehicle in southeast Austin identified by police
- February 6: Search underway for suspect in north Austin shooting, police identify victim found in crashed vehicle
- February 14: Police need help finding person in connection with Valentine’s Day murder at Austin Motel 6
- February 16: Man faces murder charge after wife found dead at south Austin hotel room
- February 16: ‘I killed Flaco’: Austin mother’s wired conversation with her teen son leads to homicide charge
- February 18: Man, woman charged after 2-year-old girl in their care dies from severe skull injury
- February 28: 4 face capital murder charges in connection with deadly February shooting
March
- March 7: Austin mother, boyfriend charged after 6-year-old dies due to severe burns from boiling water
- March 14: Victim identified from Sunday shooting that took place inside 7th Street club
- March 18: Man arrested in connection with deadly north Austin shooting
- March 21: Have you seen him? Austin police still searching for 20-year-old suspect in deadly March shooting
- March 22: Man killed in ‘drug-related’ shooting identified by Austin police, officers still looking for gunman
- March 25: APD identifies man shot, killed after gunman knocked at his south Austin home
- March 27: 20-year-old found shot inside crashed Audi in east Austin dies a day later
- March 28: APD identifies man killed at north Austin hotel
- March 31: Man killed Huston-Tillotson student in her apartment after 2 dates, police say
April
- April 2: 28 year-old dies morning after fight at east Austin strip club, suspect arrested
- April 6: Suspect faces murder, aggravated assault charges in connection with 2 Austin shootings
- April 14: 2nd man arrested, accused of shooting, killing 18-year-old in north Austin in April
- April 18: Former detective arrested, charged in triple murder after manhunt
- April 25: Man arrested, accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old in north Austin
- April 29: 18-year-old arrested in connection with murder at southeast Austin apartment
May
- May 2: Man faces murder charge after 23-year-old victim dies one day after downtown shooting
- May 5: 16-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen, abandoning body inside car trunk in Bell County
- May 15: Man shot, killed in east Austin after argument Saturday night identified
- May 20: 15-year-old faces murder charge, accused of shooting, killing pregnant woman in downtown Austin
- May 23: 22-year-old bystander dies at hospital 3 days after shooting near Austin strip club
- May 31: Police: Son shoots father, then himself on Memorial Day in south Austin
June
- June 11: Man shot and killed during southeast Austin meetup with children in car
- June 12: Son accused of shooting, killing his mother in north Austin Saturday
- June 12: New teenage suspect identified in Austin 6th Street mass shooting, charges dropped against 2 teens
- June 16: Man dies from gunshot wound after being found in north Austin parking lot
- June 20: Austin police identify teen murdered at weekend birthday party
- June 23: Man, woman charged in death of man found shot in east Austin park
- June 24: Police identify man found shot inside car in east Austin, suspect in serious condition
- June 25: Man dies after reportedly being run over by car in north Austin parking lot
- June 27: Man killed in northeast Austin stabbing identified by police
July
- July 7: 2 charged with murder in connection with north Austin homicide
- July 12: 18-year-old accused of murdering man, hurting 2 others in northwest Austin
- July 17: No suspect identified yet in fatal downtown Austin shooting near 6th Street
- July 23: Police identify man who died at south Austin gas station after being stabbed
August
- August 1: Man killed in Austin’s 49th homicide of 2021 identified, city surpasses 2020 total
- August 2: U.S. Marshals task force arrests man accused of north Austin murder
- August 11: 33-year-old woman shot and killed after reported break-in at Austin apartment
- August 27: 19-year-old killed in south Austin shooting identified, case still under investigation
September
- September 1: Man shot, killed in southeast Austin identified by police
- September 1: APD investigating 2 deadly shootings in southeast Austin early Wednesday
- September 4: Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing woman off I-35 in Austin road rage incident