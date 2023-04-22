AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was convicted and sentenced in February after pleading guilty to a murder charge out of Williamson County related to a January 2021 fatal shooting in Round Rock.

According to Williamson County records, Gage Christian Johnston pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to murder, a lesser charge than the capital murder charge he previously faced.

On the same day of his guilty plea, Johnston was sentenced to serve 40 years in state prison for the death of 27-year-old Jerrionn Burleson.

At the time of his sentencing, records showed Johnston had a jail credit of 760 days, roughly two years and a month.

According to past KXAN reports, on Jan. 9, 2021, Round Rock police responded to the 1600 block of Peachtree Valley Drive at around 5:10 a.m. after a report of a gunshot and a person, later identified as Burleson, on the ground.