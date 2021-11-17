Manor High School teacher arrested, accused of hitting student

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Independent School District says one of its teachers was arrested Wednesday — after several students saw the instructor physically hitting another student.

In a Wednesday evening letter to the community, the district says Manor High School students saw the incident happen through a window when the teacher and the student who was hit were outside. Students reported what they saw and Manor ISD says administration and district police immediately responded.

After Manor ISD police conducted an investigation, the teacher was arrested and booked into Travis County Jail, the district reports.

Manor ISD Superintendent Dr. Andre D. Spencer said in its statement:

“The safety of Manor ISD scholars is our number one priority, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to support our scholars and the MHS campus. With that in mind, we must respect the privacy of the scholars and families involved. The mental health crisis team will be on campus. Our District is committed to the wellness of every scholar, and we will continue to take any and all steps necessary to follow through on this commitment as our entire school community continues to be impacted by these challenging times.“ Dr. Andre D. Spencer, Manor ISD Superintendent

The district says the incident is isolated and that it’s working swiftly to address the matter.