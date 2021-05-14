Man, woman face capital murder charges after 2 teens shot, killed in Caldwell County

MARTINDALE, Texas (KXAN) — The suspects and victims in a May 10 shooting that killed two people were identified by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

Michael Adam Morris, 29, and Olivia Oliva, also 29, are facing capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of James Melgar, 18, and Adian Zulaica, 17.

Morris and Oliva were arrested Tuesday in Hays County and are being held at the Caldwell County Jail without bond.

Michael Adam Morris, 29 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

Olivia Oliva, 29 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

The shooting happened Monday night near Northwest River Road and Scull Road in Martindale.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the two teens, now identified as Melgar and Zulaica, with gunshot wounds next to a vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at the hospital.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office first released information about the shooting Tuesday, but did not identify those involved.

KXAN has reached out the sheriff’s office for information on Morris’ and Oliva’s attorneys and will reach out for comment.