Man with violent arrests repeatedly granted bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is working to get answers after a judge set bail for a man arrested for a third time in recent months. Two of those arrests happened after he posted bond for the first violent arrest.

Ramon Morones was most recently arrested Friday, after Austin Police say he stopped his car on I-35, got out and got naked in the middle of the interstate, then led police on a chase. Officers believe he was high on PCP.

Morones is currently in jail, his bond totaling $37,500. However, KXAN found Morones is already out on bond for a couple of other crimes.

In September, he was accused of groping women in a nightclub on 6th Street. His bail was set for 10-thousand-dollars then, and he bonded out.

At that time, KXAN reported Morones had also been arrested for aggravated assault in Bastrop County in July. The victim in that case has a restraining order. However, he met his bail of $10,000 for that charge, as well.

KXAN asked why judges keep setting bond for Morones, rather than denying it. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said that’s a great question, but it’s one for the judges who set the bond. KXAN asked the District Clerk for help finding the judge who set the bond on Morones’s latest charges, but the Clerk’s office said it was too hard to read the judge’s signature, so it’s un clear who it was.

KXAN is working to track down the judges and ask why they’ve continued to allow bond for Morones.