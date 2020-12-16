AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police report a man with a gun robbed a south Austin gas station earlier this month, and detectives are asking for help in locating him.

Police said the robbery happened Monday, Dec. 7 at about 11:45 p.m. at the Exxon on Menchaca Road. The gas station is near Iverness Boulevard.

The suspect went into the gas station with a gun, police said. Once inside, he showed the gun to a worker and demanded money. He fled as a passenger in a dark gray, newer model, four-door sedan, possibly an Infinity with custom wheels and a sunroof. The driver of the sedan stayed in the car during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man around 25 to 35 years old with a thin build and about 5’9″ to 6′ tall. He was last seen wearing black Adidas shoes with white stripes, black pants, black sweatshirt, black cap, tattoos on left hand and multiple gold rings on his left hand.

Suspect accused in Dec. 7 Exxon robbery (APD Photo)

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.