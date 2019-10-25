Man with 3 prior DWI convictions accused of 4th incident in Leander

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man accused of driving while intoxicated in Leander.

According to the arrest warrant, Joe Lynn Schumaker, 60, was stopped by deputies after they were alerted by a concerned motorist. The driver reportedly told them that Schumaker was “all over the road.”

The deputies went after Schumaker and came up behind his truck and say they saw him drive over the double yellow painted line into oncoming traffic twice before moving to the far right.

Before they could make him stop, however, they say he pulled over himself.

Deputies say they saw a sealed beer can in the passenger seat and a person inside the vehicle who was younger than 15. According to the warrant, Schumaker was visibly intoxicated and performed field sobriety tests, which resulted in arresting the man on DWI charges.

TCSO says that because Schumaker has three prior convictions for DWI — in 1985, 2013, and 2014 — his charge was enhanced to third degree felony DWI third or more.