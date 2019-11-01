Man who murdered stepmother sentenced to life in prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pontrey Jones has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 stabbing death of his stepmother, Magdalena Ruiz, according to a source.

The Travis County D.A.’s office said on Wednesday that Jones was found guilty of Ruiz’s murder, which happened while she was sitting on the couch with Jones’ father watching a Dallas Cowboys football game. On the night of the stabbing, police say they found Jones lying naked in the grass a few blocks from the apartment.

In April 2017, Jones attempted to escape from the Travis County Jail by hiding inside a recycling bin.