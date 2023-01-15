AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.

According to court officials, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes III faced up to 40 years in prison.

Haynes and two others were arrested in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Jannerra Williams at a north Austin hotel in May 2019. Records showed Haynes was 17 years old at the time of his arrest.

The two other suspects in the case, Timothy Bowie and Jerome Yancey, have court dates set for Tuesday, according to records.

During the investigation, the Austin Police Department described the murder as a robbery-turned-shooting.