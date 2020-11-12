Man who broke up fight with gun shots, barricaded himself inside apartment faces 2 felony charges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department identified the man accused of firing gun shots during a fight, then barricading himself inside an apartment before a SWAT team took him into custody Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Manor Road around 12:40 p.m. for a call of shots fired, and coincidentally, an undercover officer in an unmarked police car conducting surveillance in a separate case was nearby and was first to the scene.

An arrest affidavit says Kevin Jackson, 22, faces charges of deadly conduct and tampering with physical evidence — both third-degree felonies — after he allegedly fired two gun shots in the air, then one at a car while breaking up the fight. He’s also accused of firing his last round as the unmarked police car pulled into a parking lot responding to the fight.

Jackson then ran from the scene and hid in an apartment, and that was when authorities set up a perimeter and the SWAT team was called in, the affidavit states.

While Jackson came out of the apartment without incident around 3:30 p.m., the affidavit said police searched the apartment and found a handgun hidden in the upper tank of a toilet.

The incident stemmed from Jackson’s girlfriend allegedly receiving threats from a previous girlfriend of Jackson’s saying she wanted to fight, the affidavit said. Not long after the current girlfriend received the message, she saw cars pull up and “a few” women got out, and they all began to fight, the affidavit said.

The affidavit stated the initial fight was broken up, and then another one started after a different car pulled up. That was when the affidavit said Jackson fired his weapon. He ducked behind a car, then ran through a breezeway on his way to the apartment, the affidavit said.

Officers detained the girlfriend, and she told them Jackson probably ran into her apartment. He stayed there occasionally, the affidavit stated.

Jail records indicate Jackson is currently in Travis County Jail.