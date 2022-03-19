AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who allegedly stabbed someone in an Austin sporting goods store last year has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Nicholas James McPherson, 41, stabbed a customer at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store at 12250 Research Boulevard in April 2021 leaving a “one-inch wide by two-inch deep wound on the top of the victim’s left shoulder.”

The arrest affidavit says the victim and McPherson didn’t know each other. The victim was in the store shopping for a hat, and then felt pain in his left shoulder before noticing “a lot of blood on the palm of his hand,” the affidavit said.

The victim told police after McPherson stabbed him, he “calmly folded” a three-inch knife and put it in his pants pocket. After McPherson did that, he started to walk out of the store, but then ran as soon as the victim yelled at him, the affidavit said.

Austin Police told KXAN in 2021 that McPherson was homeless at the time of the stabbing.

According to court documents, McPherson will only serve two more years of those three after spending the last year in jail waiting for the court process to play out.

McPherson has a lengthy criminal background spanning Austin, Manor, Cedar Park and other parts of Williamson County, with convictions of DUIs, a number of drug charges, robbery, criminal trespassing, escaping police custody and sexual assault.

KXAN has reached out to McPherson’s lawyer and has not yet gotten a response.