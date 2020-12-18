Man wanted on more than 100 counts each of child rape, incest arrested in Bastrop

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A North Carolina man wanted on more than 100 counts of child rape and incest tied to the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old was arrested in Bastrop Thursday.

A release from the U.S. Marshals Service said Cristian Cruz, 35, of Kinston, North Carolina, was wanted on 103 counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, 103 counts of incest and 103 counts of indecent liberties with child, which were issued by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

He was found in the 100 block of Lone Star Circle in Bastrop after authorities learned he fled to the Central Texas area and was possibly working for a mobile home moving business, the release said.

Cruz was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Bastrop County Jail, where he awaits extradition to North Carolina, Marshals said.

According to an arrest warrant, Cruz reportedly engaged in sexual activity with a child who was as young as 11 when he was 32.