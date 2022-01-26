Man wanted for deadly 6th Street stabbing arrested by US Marshals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested by the U.S. Marshals following the deadly stabbing of a 33-year-old man in downtown Austin.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said it arrested Donald Carrillo, 24, in the 2200 block of W. William Cannon Drive on Tuesday. He was wanted for the Jan. 23 murder of Michael O’Brien.

According to Austin Police, witnesses said that Carrillo and O’Brien were fighting in an alley in the 400 block of East 6th Street just before 3 a.m. That’s when Carrillo stabbed O’Brien multiple times, officials said.

O’Brien was found by officers with life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The Task Force said Carrillo was arrested without incident. Carrillo was booked into the Travis County Jail on a $1 million bond.