Man wanted for 2019 hate crime skips court date, caught by US Marshals in East Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Georgetown man was taken into custody by US Marshals for the second time Friday.

The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force caught Frank Macias, 23, at a residence in Corrigan after he failed to appear for a court date on hate crime charges from a 2019 incident in downtown Austin.

The Austin Police Department, along with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, asked the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to help find him after he made “threatening comments on social media about law enforcement and the Office of the District Attorney and was considered dangerous.”

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force then called upon its East Texas counterparts to make the apprehension.

Macias was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault after allegedly confessing to police that he and three others beat up a gay couple as they left a bar downtown in January 2019. The bond violation for Macias missing his court date was issued Sept. 1, authorities say.

Macias is currently lodged at the Polk County Jail on $150,000 bond, authorities say.