Man wanted after fight at east Austin home leads to deadly shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are looking for a 44-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man during a fight over the weekend in east Austin.

Witnesses told police an argument broke out among family and friends at a home in the 6400 block of Hickman Avenue Saturday afternoon. The verbal argument resulted in Jose Luis Gorostieta-Martinez, 44, allegedly shooting Jose Aguirre-Martinez, 49, and leaving the area, police said

APD photo: Jose Luis Gorostieta-Martinez

Police say Aguirre-Martinez was found in a driveway outside of a home. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy done by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. Aguirre-Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:23 p.m. Saturday.

This is Austin’s 72nd homicide of the year, police said.

Police ask anyone with details or video from the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.

Tips can remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.