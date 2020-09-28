Man uses electric scooter to break jewelry store window in ‘outburst,’ police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw an electric scooter through a jewelry store window early Monday morning.

The man, believed to be a transient, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief following an apparent spree of vandalism ending with a broken window at Kruger’s Diamond Jewelers on Congress Avenue.

Authorities said the man didn’t take any merchandise from the jewelry store.

Authorities say the man damaged some music stores on the street in what they called an “outburst,” but the damage to Kruger’s was the most significant damage.