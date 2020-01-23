Man uses baseball bat in fight ‘to guarantee a win’ witness says in APD affidavit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of hitting a person multiple times with a baseball bat in downtown Austin in November faces aggravated assault charges, an affidavit says.

The affidavit says Humberto Marino Romo, 20, was involved in a fight Nov. 28 between two groups of people outside a bar on 6th Street. A security guard told police he saw Marino Romo take a “Louisville Slugger-type” bat out of a car and hit someone multiple times in the back and face, the affidavit says.

The witness said Marino Romo “acted as if he was trying to kill” the victim. The witness also said there was no reason for Marino Romo to get the weapon because the victim was winded from fighting, and that Marino Romo was winning the fight.

“It seems like the dude (suspect) just saw an opportunity to grab the bat and wanted to guarantee a win,” the witness told police.

When interviewed by police, Marino Romo said he grabbed the bat “only to scare the other group,” the affidavit says. He went on to say he hit someone with the bat because the other group of people kept trying to attack him, the affidavit says.

According to court records, Marino Romo has bailed out of Travis County Jail. He faces a charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.