Man threatens to ‘shoot all the rich kids at UT,’ Facebook page shows white supremacist images, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of first assaulting a security officer at Dell Seton Medical Center and then making a terroristic threat toward students at The University of Texas.

According to the UT Police Department officer who reported to the scene, he showed up to Dell Seton for an assault call, where he found Dakota Carl Blakely, 25, “handcuffed and running from police and security.” The officer says he stopped Blakely and he was transferred to Travis County Jail.

According to police, Blakely, who is said to be homeless, had been aggressive with staff in the ER at Dell Seton during treatment. At this time, a security guard says Blakley tried to punch him, forcing the guard to take Blakely to the ground.

At this time, the man says, Blakely bit the guard’s thumb, using enough pressure to break the skin.

During a medical examination at the Travis County Jail, the UTPD officer says that while he and a nurse were in the room, Blakley said he intended to go to campus and “shoot all the rich kids at UT.”

According to the warrant, Blakely said this repeatedly and calmly — and even reportedly turned to the officer and said “I’ll shoot you.”

The officer says that after he left and returned back to his office, he learned that the threats had continued for hours and staff became concerned for the safety of the university community.

During a further investigation of Blakely, police found several photos on the man’s Facebook page where he displayed white supremacist imagery and pointed guns at the camera.

Blakely is charged with making a terroristic threat and third-degree felony assault of emergency services personnel. His bail is set at $65,000 total, in addition to an order to stay 200 yards away from UT facilities.