Man killed in shooting at east Austin home, suspect still at large

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after another man entered a home and opened fire, according to police and medics.

First responders were called to the 11100 block of the North I-35 Service Road at about 11:37 a.m. on Sunday.

APD said a woman reported that a man she didn’t know entered the home and began shooting at her boyfriend.

The victim suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Police said the suspect is at large after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss