Man killed in shooting at east Austin home, suspect still at large

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after another man entered a home and opened fire, according to police and medics.

First responders were called to the 11100 block of the North I-35 Service Road at about 11:37 a.m. on Sunday.

APD said a woman reported that a man she didn’t know entered the home and began shooting at her boyfriend.

The victim suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Police said the suspect is at large after the shooting.