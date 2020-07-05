Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside house in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been taken into custody after he briefly barricaded himself inside a house in central Austin on Sunday afternoon.

A SWAT team was called to the home in the 600 block of Hammack Drive at about 12:50 p.m. as the man was barricaded inside the house and refused to come out.

He was armed with a hatchet, the Austin Police Department said.

The SWAT call was canceled shortly after when the man left the property of his own accord and was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the brief incident and there is no threat to the public, police said.