Man, SUV sought after teenager’s rape in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the community’s help to find a man who they said raped a teenage girl after approaching her in a parking lot in north Austin.

Officers said they responded on Dec. 13 to a convenience store near the intersection of North Lamar Blvd. and Payton Gin Road to check on a teenage girl who’d been knocking on apartment doors nearby. When police spoke to her, they said she told them a man raped her.

Police said the suspect approached the victim in a parking lot and then ordered her into the back of his SUV, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police said they have yet to locate the suspect, but they shared surveillance camera photos and the following description of him in hopes of someone recognizing him.

White man, about 30 years old.

Height: 5’10” to 6’1″.

Short, dark brown or black hair and beard.

Last wearing a light, pale green t-shirt with a design on the front, blue jeans, brown shoes and a black zip-up jacket.

Police described the suspect’s SUV as a 2013-2019 four-door Jeep Wrangler with black rims.



Anyone with information about this sexual assault is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at 512-974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.