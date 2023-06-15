Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 15, 2023.

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A man was taken into custody early Thursday in connection with a SWAT situation in Taylor, according to officials. The man was later identified as 25-year-old Jorge Luis Serna Jr., of Taylor.

KXAN is working to find attorney information for Serna. This story will be updated if we receive that information.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Taylor Police Department responded to the 400 block of Lenora Drive for reports of shots fired in the area. TPD said it was reported the suspect was walking down Lenora Drive while firing a rifle.

“Upon arrival, officers began investigating and heard a single gunshot and the sound of the bullet passing near them,” TPD said.

According to police, a man was then seen quickly running to conceal himself behind a vehicle before going inside a residence.

TPD said its officers and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies established a perimeter around the residence. The Texas Department of Public Safety Aviation also helped maintain the security of the residence.

According to TPD, WCSO, SWAT, Round Rock SWAT, Central Texas Regional SWAT and Hutto Police also responded and aided in the tactical operation.

At approximately 2:32 a.m. Thursday, police said Serna left the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

According to police, Serna has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, a first-degree felony.

TPD said reverse 911 was used to inform nearby residences to shelter in place, with police evacuating a few residences as a precaution.

Officials said there were no gunshots fired by law enforcement during the incident.