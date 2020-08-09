Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at north Austin convenience store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting Saturday night in front of a convenience store in the 1700 block of Colony Creek Drive in north Austin.

According to Austin Police Department, officers responded to a call at 10:39 p.m. Saturday after reports that a large altercation happened among a group of people in front of a Sunrise Mini Mart — resulting in one man being shot.

Police say one man was shot by another man and that the victim has life-threatening injuries.

KXAN will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

