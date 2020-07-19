Man stabbed with 10-inch butcher knife in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in north Austin after investigators say he stabbed another man with a butcher knife.

Xavier Hill, 19, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked in the Travis County jail Friday morning, where he’s being held on $25,000 bond.

Deputies say Hill stabbed another man inside an apartment on Shoreline Drive with a knife that measured approximately 10 inches long.

According to an arrest affidavit, a nurse treating the victim told investigators he was treated for two stab wounds, one below his right shoulder blade, and one on top of his right shoulder that penetrated approximately nine inches deep. The victim underwent surgery to contain internal bleeding, according to the affidavit.

Deputies say they spoke with a witness who was in the apartment at the time of the stabbing. According to the arrest affidavit, the witness is Hill’s uncle. He told investigators he was in the bathroom brushing his teeth when he heard a commotion, turned around and saw Hill leaning over the victim with the butcher knife in hand.

Hill’s uncle grabbed the knife out of his nephew’s hand, according to the affidavit, then locked him out of the apartment and called 911.

According to the affidavit, the victim refused to speak with an investigator or provide any further details about the stabbing.