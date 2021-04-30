Man stabbed multiple times in north Austin, suspect still at large

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing Friday morning in north Austin.

APD responded to a call at 4:35 a.m. at 11800 N. Lamar Blvd. just north of Braker Lane and found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries at the time, but his vital signs stabilized at the hospital and he is expected to survive.

Police say they are looking for a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident, but they did not give a detailed description of that man.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.