AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was stabbed in southeast Austin Sunday evening, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police say the incident happened near East Riverside Drive and Tinnin Ford Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The man was taken to the hospital.

The stabbing happened about a half-mile away from a shooting earlier Sunday afternoon. Austin police believe the two events aren’t related.

Police say officers are looking for a suspect. No one is in custody, as of 7 p.m. Sunday.