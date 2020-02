AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department responded to the scene of a stabbing in downtown Austin on Friday night.

According to APD, the call came in at 8:16 p.m. reporting a stabbing at Eight Street and I-35.

(KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Police say the man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained, police say.