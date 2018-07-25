Man sought after driving away from reported sexual assault of child

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Manuel Navarrete-Arrelano (Photo via Pflugerville Police Department)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are asking for the public's help finding a man who left the scene of a reported aggravated sexual assault of a child on Tuesday.

Manuel Navarrete-Arellano drove away from the house in a blue Nissan Frontier. He could also be driving a brown Chevy truck, police said.

Police say Navarrete-Arellano knows the family of the victim and the attack happened in the victim's home. The exact location of the incident was not immediately available.

Anyone who knows the man's location is asked to call police at 512-990-6731 or by emailing cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.