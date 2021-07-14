Man shot while ordering food at east Austin restaurant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was critically injured after a shooting at an east Austin restaurant Tuesday night.

It happened at a local restaurant in the 3900 block of North Interstate 35. That’s near East 38th 1/2 Street.

The Austin Police Department confirmed a man was shot while he was trying to order food.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics were called out to the scene just after 9 p.m. They took an adult with critical, life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. No one else was hurt, according to police.

The investigation into potential suspects and what led up to the shooting is still ongoing.