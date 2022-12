AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was shot near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and Burton Drive in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. The victim, an adult male, has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

APD is investigating the shooting and currently believes the suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this story as information becomes available.