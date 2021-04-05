Man shot multiple times in north Austin, in hospital with life-threatening injuries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times at the north Austin apartment complex, the Austin Police Department says.

APD responded to the Marquis Parkside Apartments, located at 12820 N. Lamar Blvd., just after 12 a.m. Monday to reports of gunshots and people screaming. The complex is near Parmer Lane.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was the one who called police and said he was shot multiple times.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, APD says, and they don’t have anyone in custody and the incident is under investigation.

We are working to get more information on the incident and once we do, we’ll update this story.

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times at a north Austin apartment complex early Monday morning. (KXAN photo/Richie Bowes)

