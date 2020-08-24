Man shot, killed during BBQ gathering on Manor Road identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the man shot and killed Aug. 22 in a parking lot on Manor Road.

The Austin Police Department says Dontra Jamol Kinsey, 27, was on the ground in the parking lot when officers arrived at the scene at 7:33 p.m. Officers tried to revive Kinsey, and he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. He died of his injuries at 8:19 p.m.

Authorities haven’t made an arrest in the cases, and are offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

While investigating, detectives learned there was a barbecue gathering at the building. The address comes back to the Pecan Springs Commons Apartments. Detectives say numerous people witnessed what happened, but no one has come forward yet, detectives say.

The Travis County Media Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy at a later date to determine the official cause and manner of death.